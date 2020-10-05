On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1789 – French Revolution: Women of Paris march to Versailles in the March on Versailles to confront Louis XVI about his refusal to promulgate the decrees on the abolition of feudalism, demand bread, and have the King and his court moved to Paris

1813 – Battle of Thames in Canada; Americans defeat British

1864 – Most of Calcutta destroyed by cyclone, approx 60,000 die

1978 – Over 30 major nations ratify the Environmental Modification Convention which prohibits weather warfare that has widespread, long-lasting or severe effects

1983 – Lech Wałęsa, leader of Poland’s Solidarity union, received the Nobel Prize for Peace.

2005 – Vampire novel “Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer is first published by Little Brown

2015 – Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement announced by trade ministers of 12 countries in Atlanta

2017 – Spanish constitutional court suspends Catalan parliament to prevent declaration of independence

2017 – “The New York Times” publishes investigation into sexual harassment behaviour by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

2018 – Banksy work “Girl With Balloon” automatically shreds moments after being sold for 1 million pounds in London, re-named “Love is in the Bin”

Births & Deaths:



1975 – English actress Kate Winslet, who was known for her sharply drawn portrayals of spirited and unusual women, was born.

2011 – American businessman Steve Jobs, a pioneer of the personal computer era who cofounded Apple and transformed it into one of the world’s most successful companies, died at age 56.

Film & TV

1947 – Harry Truman makes the 1st Presidential address televised from the White House

1956 – “The Ten Commandments”, directed by Cecil B. DeMille, starring Charlton Heston and Yul Brynner opens in the US

1961 – The American romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany’s, an adaptation of Truman Capote’s novella, had its world premiere; it became especially known for Audrey Hepburn’s performance as the free-spirited Holly Golightly.

1962 – “Dr. No”, 1st James Bond film based on the novel by Ian Fleming and starring Sean Connery and Ursula Andress, premieres in London

1969 – The British television series Monty Python’s Flying Circus debuted on the BBC and proved to be a watershed for TV comedy around the world.

1970 – PBS began broadcasting on American television, and it became known for various programs, notably the children’s shows Sesame Street and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (starring Fred Rogers).

1973 – “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” 7th studio album by Elton John is released

2017 – “The New York Times” publishes investigation into sexual harassment behaviour by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

Music

1962 – The Beatles release their first record, “Love Me Do”

Sport

1922 – NY Yankees and Giants play out a controversial 3-3 tie in 10 innings in Game 2 of Baseball World Series at Polo Grounds, Manhattan, NY; Giants win series, 4-0-1

2007 – Following years of speculation—and denials—American track star Marion Jones pleaded guilty to steroid use, and several months later she was stripped of her five Olympic medals, three of which were gold.

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...