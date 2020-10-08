On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1480 – Great standing on the Ugra river, standoff between forces of Akhmat Khan, Khan of the Great Horde, and Ivan III Grand Prince of all Rus, Tataro-Mongols retreat, leads to disintegration of the Horde

1856 – The Second Opium War or second Anglo-Chinese War: begins with the Arrow Incident on the Pearl River

1915 – Battle of Loos on WWI Western Front ends, German forces contain British attack (85,000 casualties)

1917 – Leon Trotsky named chairman of the Petrograd Soviet as Bolsheviks gain control

1980 – USSR & Syria sign peace treaty

1980 – After playing two shows at the Madison Square Garden, Bob Marley collapsed in Central Park while jogging, brought to Sloan-Kettering Hospital

2001 – US President George W. Bush announces the establishment of the Office of Homeland Security

2001 – In Italy’s worst civilian air disaster in nearly 30 years, a Cessna took a wrong turn on a taxiway at Linate Airport in Milan and crashed into an SAS airliner about to take off, which exploded, killing 118 people, including 4 airport workers.

2004 – Kenyan Wangari Maathai is the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for “her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace”

2005 – Killing at least 79,000 people, an earthquake struck the Pakistan-administered portion of the Kashmir region and the North-West Frontier Province of Pakistan.

2017 – Wildfires ignite in Northern Californian wine country, killing at least 41 over the next week, with 20,000 evacutated

2019 – Montgomery, Alabama, home of the US civil rights movement, elects Steven Reed as its first black mayor in 200 years

2019 – FBI confirm Samuel Little is America’s most prolific serial killer, after verifying more than half of his 93 confessed murders

1967 – A prominent communist figure in the Cuban Revolution and a South American guerrilla leader, Che Guevara was captured and later shot to death by a Bolivian army.

1927 – “The Second Hundred Years” silent short film released starring Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy – 1st Laurel and Hardy film with them appearing as a team

1818 – Two English boxers are first to use padded gloves

