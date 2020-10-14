On This Day…

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
1066 – Battle of Hastings: William the Conqueror and his Norman army defeat the English forces of Harold II who is killed in the battle

1322 – Robert the Bruce of Scotland defeats King Edward II of England at Byland, forcing Edward to accept Scotland’s independence

1774 – 1st Continental Congress makes Declaration of Colonial Rights in Philadelphia

1892 – Arthur Conan Doyle publishes “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” collection of 12 stories originally published serially in “The Strand Magazine”

1867 – 15th and last Tokugawa Shogun, Tokugawa Yoshinobu resigns in Japan

1933 – Nazi Germany announces its withdrawal from the League of Nations

1957 – Queen Elizabeth II becomes the first Canadian monarch to open the Parliament of Canada with the Speech from the Throne.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. announced as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize

1982 – US President Reagan proclaims a war on drugs

2014 – World Health Organization announce Ebola virus death toll at 4,447, and the fatality rate has reached 70%

2017 – Producer Harvey Weinstein is expelled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after historical revelations of sexual harassment and rape

2017 – Spanish government says it will impose direct rule on Catalonia after the region voted for independence in a referendum

2019 – Booker Prize awarded jointly to Margaret Atwood for “The Testaments” and Bernardine Evaristo for “Girl, Woman, Other”, Evaristo 1st black woman to win

2019 – Hundreds of forest fires break out in western Lebanon, killing three and prompting calls for international help

Film & TV:

1930 -George Gershwin and Ira Gershin’s musical “Girl Crazy” starring Ginger Rogers and Ethel Merman premieres in NYC

2007 – “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” featuring Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian premieres on the E! cable network in the US

Sport:

1991 – NY Rangers right wing Mike Gartner becomes the first player to score 500th NHL goals

Via Britannica / On This Day
