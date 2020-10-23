Reading Time: 2 minutes

42 BC – Roman Republican civil wars: Second Battle of Philippi – Brutus’s army is decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavian. Brutus commits suicide.

1911 – 1st aerial reconnaissance mission is flown by an Italian pilot over Turkish lines during the Italo-Turkish War

1942 – During WWII, Britain launches major offensive at El Alamein, Egypt

1956 – The Hungarian Revolution began with a massive demonstration in Budapest.

1977 – Paleontologist Elso Barghoorn announces discovery of a 3.4-billion year old one-celled fossil, one of the earliest life forms on Earth

1981 – US national debt hits $1 trillion

1983 – suicide bombers drove truckloads of high explosives into the barracks of U.S. Marines and French paratroopers in Beirut, killing 241 U.S. servicemen and 58 French troops.

2001 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army of Northern Ireland commences disarmament after peace talks

2001 – Apple introduced the iPod, a portable media player that became one of the most successful and revolutionary products of the early 2000s.

2018 – Microplastics found in human stools for the first time by Austrian scientists

Births & Deaths:



2003 – Soong Mei-ling, the second wife of the Nationalist Chinese president Chiang Kai-shek and a powerful political figure in her own right, died at age 106.

Film & TV:

1941 – Walt Disney’s animated film “Dumbo” released

2012 -“Skyfall”, 23rd James Bond film, directed by Sam Mendes and starring Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem premieres in London

Music:

1998 – American singer Britney Spears released the single …Baby One More Time, which, accompanied by a Lolita-like music video, became a huge hit and helped make her a pop star.

2015 – Adele releases her single “Hello” – becomes 1st song with more than a million downloads in 1st week (1.1m)

Via Britannica / On This Day

