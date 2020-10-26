On This Day…

Reading Time: < 1 minute
1850 – Robert McClure sights the fabled Northwest Passage for the first time (from Banks Island towards Melville Island)
1861 – Pony Express (Missouri to California) ends after 19 months
1863 -International conference begins in Geneva aimed at improving medical conditions on battlefields – beginning of the Red Cross
1918 – Cecil Chubb gives prehistoric monument Stonehenge to the British nation
1950 – Mother Teresa founds Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, India
1977 – Last natural case of smallpox discovered in Merca district, Somalia. Considered the anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, the most spectacular success of vaccination
1994 – Jordan & Israel sign peace accord
2012 – 41 people are killed and 50 injured by a suicide bombing of a mosque in Maymana, Afghanistan
2017 – Jacinda Ardern is sworn in as Prime Minister of New Zealand, becoming the world’s youngest female head of government
2019 – Raid by US Special Forces kills ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria
TV & Film:
1984 – “The Terminator” directed by James Cameron, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton is released in the US
Music:
1919 – Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85, his last notable work, premieres in Queen’s Hall London
Sport:
1863 – Football Association forms in England, standardizing soccer, splitting with rugby
Lithuania's main centre-right opposition Homeland Union party said it won the general election and will begin forming a new government with two smaller liberal parties, which together have a majority vote in the 141-seat parliament.
"At this mome...
The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc produces a robust immune response in elderly people, the group at highest risk, the Financial Times said on Monday, citing early results.
The vaccine triggers pr...
Singapore has temporarily halted the use of two influenza vaccines as a precaution after some people who received them in South Korea died, becoming among the first countries to publicly announce a halt of the vaccines’ usage.
South Korea reporte...
British special forces stormed a Greek-operated oil tanker in the English channel on Sunday to wrestle control of the vessel from seven stowaways who had threatened the crew in a suspected hijacking.
Troops from the Special Boat Service, a navy s...
Gold prices fell to an over one-week low on Monday, as the dollar firmed and talks about the new U.S. coronavirus aid package showed no signs of progress.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,898.28 per ounce by 0347 GMT, after hitting $1,890.19, its lowest...
Oil extended last week's losses on Monday, falling nearly 2% as a surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States and Europe prompted concern over crude demand, while the prospect of increased supply also hit sentiment.
Brent crude was down 70 ...
The UK housing market could do with a well-aimed bazooka. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to help 2 million Britons buy their first home, he declared in a speech on Tuesday. The danger is that he makes properties even costlier while leaving taxpa...
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency on Sunday in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nighttime curfews and banning travel between regions in some cases.
The measures go into force f...
South Korea urged citizens to get vaccinated against influenza and reduce the chances of an outbreak that coincides with the battle on the coronavirus, as it kicked off free inoculations for the last eligible group.
Public anxiety over the safety...
