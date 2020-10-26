Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
On This Day…

1850 – Robert McClure sights the fabled Northwest Passage for the first time (from Banks Island towards Melville Island)

1861 – Pony Express (Missouri to California) ends after 19 months

1863 -International conference begins in Geneva aimed at improving medical conditions on battlefields – beginning of the Red Cross

1918 – Cecil Chubb gives prehistoric monument Stonehenge to the British nation

1950 – Mother Teresa founds Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, India

1977 – Last natural case of smallpox discovered in Merca district, Somalia. Considered the anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, the most spectacular success of vaccination

1994 – Jordan & Israel sign peace accord

2012 – 41 people are killed and 50 injured by a suicide bombing of a mosque in Maymana, Afghanistan

2017 – Jacinda Ardern is sworn in as Prime Minister of New Zealand, becoming the world’s youngest female head of government

2019 – Raid by US Special Forces kills ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria

TV & Film:

1984 – “The Terminator” directed by James Cameron, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton is released in the US

Music:

1919 – Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85, his last notable work, premieres in Queen’s Hall London

Sport:

1863 – Football Association forms in England, standardizing soccer, splitting with rugby

Via Britannica / On This Day
