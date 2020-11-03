On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

644 – Umar ibn al-Khattab, second Muslim caliph, is killed by a Persian slave in Medina

1534 – English parliament passes Act of Supremacy: Henry VIII and subsequent monarchs become Head of Church of England

1620 – Great Patent granted to Plymouth Colony

1640 – English Long Parliament forms

1906 – International Radiotelegraph Conference in Berlin selects “SOS” (· · · – – – · · ·) distress signal as the worldwide standard for help

1941 – Hirohito’s accord on Yamamoto’s attack plan on Pearl Harbor fails

1957 – Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2 with space dog Laika aboard, a mostly-Siberian husky, the 1st animal in space

1970 – US President Richard Nixon promises gradual troop removal of Vietnam

1978 – Dominica achieved full independence, with Patrick Roland John as its first prime minister.

1992 – Democratic politician Carol Moseley Braun became the first African American woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

2014 – New York’s 104-storey One World Trade Center officially opens 13 years after the September 11 attacks

2014 – UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calls for global action on climate change after warning from scientists

2017 – Pakistani woman charged with poisoning 17 members of husband’s family in attempt to escape forced marriage in Punjab Province

2019 – Delhi reaches worst pollution levels of the year, over 900 AQI, with authorities declaring public health emergency

2019 – Olivia Newton-John’s black leather outfit from the film “Grease” sells for $405,700 at auction in Beverly Hills, California

Births & Deaths:

1949 – British editor Anna Wintour—who, as the longtime editor of American Vogue, became one of the most powerful figures in fashion—was born.

1994 – American cartoonist Bob Kane, who created (with Bill Finger) the comic-book characters Batman and Robin, died in Los Angeles.

Film & TV:

1953 – “Tokyo Story”, Japanese film directed by Yasujirō Ozu, starring Chishū Ryū, Chieko Higashiyama and Setsuko Hara, is released

1998 – “Shakespeare in Love” directed by John Madden and starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes premieres in New York (Best Picture 1999)

Music:

1992 – “I Will Always Love You” (Dolly Parton cover) single released by Whitney Houston (Billboard Song of the Year 1993)

Sport:

1991 – Ayrton Senna wins Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide; shortest F1 race ever run (14 laps) because of wet conditions; Senna retains his 3rd World Drivers Championship by 24 points from Nigel Mansell

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...