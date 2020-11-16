Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

534 – Second and final revision of the Codex Justinianus published

1532 – Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro captures Inca Emperor Atahualpa after a surprise ambush at Cajamarca in the Peruvian Andes

1776 – British troops capture Fort Washington during American Revolution

1945 – Founding of UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

1948 – Operation Magic Carpet begins with 1st plane from Yemen carrying Jews to Israel

1961 – United Kingdom limits immigration from Commonwealth countries

1988 – Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto’s PPP wins 1st free Pakistani elections in 11 years

1988 – President Reagan and the First Lady participate in the official state arrival ceremony, meetings and a state dinner with Margaret Thatcher

1993 – Russian President Yeltsin shuts Lenin museum

2002 – The first case of SARS is recorded in Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China, though is not identified until much later. First patient is thought to be a farmer in the city.

2010 – Engagement announced between Prince William and Catherine [Kate] Middleton at Clarence House, London

2010 – In University Park, Texas, the groundbreaking ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center takes place

2015 – French President François Hollande declares the country at war with ISIS in an address to parliament

2017 – 19 countries pledge to phase out coal at UN Climate Summit in Bonn, Germany

2018 – CIA concludes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

2019 – Britain’s Prince Andrew refutes claims he had sex with 17 year-old connected to sex offender and friend Jeffery Epstein in BBC interview

Film & TV:

2009 – “The Twilight saga: New Moon”, based on the book by Stephenie Meyer, directed by Chris Weitz, starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, premieres in Los Angeles

Music:

1959 – “Sound of Music” musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II first opens at Lunt Fontanne Theater, NYC, for 1443 performances

Sport:

2003 – Lionel Messi makes his official debut for FC Barcelona in a friendly against Porto

Via Britannica / On This Day
