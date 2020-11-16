On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes
534 – Second and final revision of the Codex Justinianus published
1532 – Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro captures Inca Emperor Atahualpa after a surprise ambush at Cajamarca in the Peruvian Andes
1776 – British troops capture Fort Washington during American Revolution
1945 – Founding of UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
1948 – Operation Magic Carpet begins with 1st plane from Yemen carrying Jews to Israel
1961 – United Kingdom limits immigration from Commonwealth countries
1988 – Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto’s PPP wins 1st free Pakistani elections in 11 years
1988 – President Reagan and the First Lady participate in the official state arrival ceremony, meetings and a state dinner with Margaret Thatcher
1993 – Russian President Yeltsin shuts Lenin museum
2002 – The first case of SARS is recorded in Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China, though is not identified until much later. First patient is thought to be a farmer in the city.
2010 – Engagement announced between Prince William and Catherine [Kate] Middleton at Clarence House, London
2010 – In University Park, Texas, the groundbreaking ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center takes place
2015 – French President François Hollande declares the country at war with ISIS in an address to parliament
2017 – 19 countries pledge to phase out coal at UN Climate Summit in Bonn, Germany
2018 – CIA concludes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
2019 – Britain’s Prince Andrew refutes claims he had sex with 17 year-old connected to sex offender and friend Jeffery Epstein in BBC interview
Film & TV:
2009 – “The Twilight saga: New Moon”, based on the book by Stephenie Meyer, directed by Chris Weitz, starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, premieres in Los Angeles
Music:
1959 – “Sound of Music” musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II first opens at Lunt Fontanne Theater, NYC, for 1443 performances
Sport:
2003 – Lionel Messi makes his official debut for FC Barcelona in a friendly against Porto
