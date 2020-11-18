On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes
1477 – First English dated printed book “Dictes & Sayengis of the Phylosophers” by William Caxton
1626 – St. Peter’s Basilica is consecrated, replacing an earlier basilica on the same site and becoming the world’s largest Christian basilica
1916 – British General Douglas Haig finally calls off the 1st Battle of the Somme in World War I after more than 1 million soldiers had been killed or wounded
1978 – In Jonestown, Guyana, 918 members of the Peoples Temple are murdered or commit suicide under the leadership of cult leader Jim Jones
1993 – Black and white leaders in South Africa approve new democratic constitution
2009 – American Democratic politician Robert C. Byrd became the longest-serving member of Congress, with a combined service in the House of Representatives and Senate of 56 years 319 days; he died the following year.
2011 – Video game Minecraft is officially released by Mojang
2012 – Israeli Gaza rocket strikes kill 80 alleged terrorist targets
2015 – French police raid terrorist cell in Saint Denis, killing 2 including the leader of the Paris terror attacks Abdelhamid Abaaoud
2019 – Deforestation of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest worst since 2008, has lost 9,762 sq km (3,769 sq miles) of vegetation in 12 months according to country’s Space Agency
2019 – World wind speeds have risen, 3x faster since 2010 than previous decades of decline, according to Princeton study published in “Nature Climate Change”
Births & Deaths:
1941 – John Christian Watson, the first Labour prime minister of Australia, died in Sydney.
2015 – New Zealand rugby union football player Jonah Lomu, who was perhaps rugby’s first global icon, died of a heart attack at age 40 after a long battle with kidney disease.
Film & TV:
1928 – Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie” released, first Mickey Mouse sound cartoon
1959 – The American dramatic film Ben-Hur, arguably the best of Hollywood’s biblical epics, had its world premiere; it later won an unprecedented 11 Academy Awards.
2015 – “Kangaroo Dundee” wildlife TV series premieres featuring Brolga and Roger the ripped Kangaroo on BBC Two
Music:
1997 – Metallica release the album “ReLoad”
2011 – “The X Factor” group One Direction release their debut album “Up All Night” in Ireland and the UK
Sport:
1990 – 1st Solheim Cup Women’s Golf, Lake Nona G & CC: US beats Europe 11½-4½ in inaugural event; Kathy Whitworth US captain; Mickey Walker Europe skipper
Via Britannica / On This Day
18th November 2020
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it had approved the first COVID-19 self-testing kit for home use that provides results within 30 minutes.
The single-use test, made by Lucira Health, has been given emergency use authorization for h...
18th November 2020
President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired top U.S. cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a tweet, accusing him without evidence of making a “highly inaccurate” statement affirming the security of the Nov. 3 election.
Trump has made unsubstantiated ...
18th November 2020
The suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been injured after an argument in a court cell, according to a German newspaper report.
Christian B, as he is known under German privacy laws, was waiting for the start of a parole hearing in a bid for...
18th November 2020
Britain will move up a ban on new petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2030 and is eyeing 250,000 new jobs as part of a green industrial revolution, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he tries to meet Britain's net zero emissions climate target.
...
18th November 2020
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that most of the country’s current coronavirus lockdown measures must remain in place through mid-December, despite a recent decline in the number of new cases.
“It’s nice what we’ve achieved togeth...
18th November 2020
Sinovac Biotech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed on Wednesday.
While the...
18th November 2020
European Union members who reject the rule of law mechanism must be aware that their citizens will have to pay a price for this stance, German Europe Minister Michael Roth said, speaking after a video conference of his EU counterparts.
Hungary an...
18th November 2020
18th November 2020
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday due to optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, but concerns over the economic impact from the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the United States limited their decline.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,877.39 pe...
18th November 2020
Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday as a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks and weaker U.S. retail sales stoked fears over fuel demand, although hopes that OPEC and its allies will delay a planned rise in oil output lent support.
Bren...
