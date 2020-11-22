On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes
1497 – Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama rounds Cape of Good Hope on way to first voyage from Europe to reach India
1926 – Imperial Conference ends, giving autonomy inside British Commonwealth
1935 – Flying boat “China Clipper” takes off from Alameda, California, carrying 100,000 pieces of mail on 1st trans-Pacific airmail flight
1963 – US President John F. Kennedy assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald while riding in an open-topped motorcade in Dallas, Texas
1969 – Isolation of a single gene announced by scientists at Harvard University
1990 – Margaret Thatcher announced her resignation as British prime minister after a split occurred in the ranks of the Conservative Party.
1994 – Mount Merapi, on the island of Java, erupted, killing 64 people.
2004 – The Orange Revolution begins in Ukraine, resulting from the presidential elections
2005 – Angela Merkel becomes the first female Chancellor of Germany
2016 – US President Barack Obama posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to pioneering computer scientist and Navy Admiral Grace Hopper
2017 – Uber admits hackers stole personal information affecting 57 million people worldwide and paid $100,00 to keep quiet
2017 – Vanellope Wilkins, born with her heart outside her body, is first UK baby to survive birth and operations to reinsert her heart
2018 – Leaning Tower of Pisa’s tilt reduced by 4 cm in 20 year project to stabilise it
2019 – Sacha Baron Cohen says if Facebook existed in the 1930s it would have run Hitler’s ads on his “solution to the Jewish problem”, in speech to Anti-Defamation League summit
Film & TV:
1995 – “Toy Story”, the first feature-length film created completely using computer-generated imagery, directed by John Lasseter and starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, is released
Music:
1955 – RCA Records make its best investment paying $35,000 to Sun Records for Elvis Presley’s contract
Sport:
1910 – Arthur Knight patents steel shaft golf clubs
1986 – With a second-round knockout of Trevor Berbick, 20-year-old Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history.
22nd November 2020
The Independent on Sunday carries an interview with European Parliament vice president Roberta Metsola who said she will use her new role to keep migration at the top of the agenda and is pushing for a political decision on the issue by the end of D...
22nd November 2020
The European Commission has green-lighted Malta's budget for 2021, noting that it was largely in line with Council recommendations made earlier this year, with most initiatives intended to supporting economic activity against the background of consi...
22nd November 2020
A French court sentenced Jonathann Daval to 25 years in prison on Saturday for killing his wife and then burning her body, in a case that shocked the country.
The Guardian reports that the 36-year-old Frenchman was impassive as the verdict was re...
22nd November 2020
22nd November 2020
President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the U.S. election was dealt a new setback on Saturday when a federal judge threw out his campaign's attempt to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania.
U.S. District Court Judge Matthew...
22nd November 2020
England’s national lockdown will end on Dec 2 but be replaced by a new harsher three-tier system, Boris Johnson will announce on Monday.
The Telegraph reports that more areas will be placed into the higher tiers than before the lockdown after war...
22nd November 2020
Britain and Canada struck a rollover trade deal on Saturday to protect the flow of $27 billion-worth of goods and services between them after Brexit, and vowed to start talks on a bespoke agreement next year.
As Britain prepares to end its transi...
22nd November 2020
The FT reports that the parties in Angela Merkel’s coalition government have agreed to introduce a mandatory quota for women in the senior management of listed German companies, in a move that has been hailed as a big step on the road to sexual equa...
22nd November 2020
Morning Briefing
Cabinet Reshuffle announced: Super Ministry for Miriam Dalli
Prime Minister Robert Abela has carried a major cabinet reshuffle which sees Dr Miriam Dalli appointed as Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development...
22nd November 2020
Battered by setbacks in a desperate bid to overturn the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump persisted with claims of voter fraud on Saturday and his allies called for an audit of results from a Michigan county that voted overwhelmingl...
