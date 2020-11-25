Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

1177 – Battle of Montgisard: Baldwin IV of Jerusalem defeats Saladin and a larger Ayyubid force

1783 – Britain evacuates New York city, its last military position in the United States

1839 – Cyclone slams south eastern India with high winds and a 40 foot storm surge, destroying city of Coringa. Storm waves sweep inland, destroying 20,000 ships and killing an estimated 300,000 people

1905 – Telimco makes the 1st ever advertisement for a radio set, by advertising a $7.50 set in the “Scientific American” which claimed to receive signals for up to one mile

1936 – Germany and Japan formed the Anti-Comintern Pact against the Soviet Union.

1970 – Japanese novelist Mishima Yukio and four members of his Shield Society, a private army formed to preserve Japan’s martial spirit, seized a military headquarters in Tokyo, and he later committed seppuku.

1975 – Suriname gained its independence from the Netherlands.

1986 – Iran-Contra affair erupts, President Reagan reveals secret arms deal

2002 – In London the Agatha Christie play The Mousetrap celebrated its 50th anniversary with a royal gala, having opened on November 25, 1952, and this performance being its 20,807th.

2008 – A car bomb in St. Petersburg, Russia, kills three people and injures one

2014 – Protest erupt across US after a decision by Missouri grand jury not to bring charges against a white policeman who shot dead a black teenager

2015 – Pope Francis begins his trip to Africa, visiting Kenya, Uganda and the Central African Republic

2018 – 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Iran’s Kermanshah province injuring at least 700

2019  – Louis Vuitton (LVMH) buys jeweler Tiffany & Co. for over $16 billion

Births & Deaths:

2005 – Cuban political leader Fidel Castro, who transformed his country into the first communist state in the Western Hemisphere and became a symbol of communist revolution in Latin America, died at age 90.

2016 – Cuban political leader Fidel Castro, who transformed his country into the first communist state in the Western Hemisphere and became a symbol of communist revolution in Latin America, died at age 90.

Film & TV:

1947 – The 1st systematic Hollywood blacklist is instituted, denying employment to American entertainment professionals due to alleged Communist ties or sympathies

2013 – Disney release “Frozen: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media 2015, 2014 Billboard Album of the Year)

Sport:

1979 – Pat Summerall and John Madden broadcast a game together for the first time, a pairing that lasts 22 years and becomes one of the most well-known partnerships in TV sportscasting history

Via Britannica / On This Day
%d bloggers like this: