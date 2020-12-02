Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
On This Day…

1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned Emperor of France in Paris

1823 – President James Monroe declares his “Monroe Doctrine”, a US foreign policy regarding Latin America

1845 – Manifest Destiny: US President James K. Polk announces to Congress that the United States should aggressively expand into the West

1929 – First skull of Peking man found, 50 km out of Peking at Tsjoe Koe Tien

1960 – Paleoanthropologist Louis Leakey discovers 1.4 million year old Homo erectus (Olduvai Hominid 9) in Olduvai Gorge, Tanzania

1970 – Environmental Protection Agency begins in the US under Director William Ruckelshaus

1971 – Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is appointed President of the United Arab Emirates

1971 – The United Arab Emirates was formed by the union of six small emirates on the Arabian Peninsula; a seventh emirate joined in February 1972

1976 – Fidel Castro becomes President of Cuba, replacing Osvaldo Dorticós Torrado

1981 – Spanish government requests membership of NATO

1990 – First parliamentary election in newly reunified Germany

1994 – Jury finds Heidi Fleiss guilty of running a call girl ring

2001 – Following revelations of massive accounting fraud, Enron filed for bankruptcy protection; the energy-trading company was once the seventh largest corporation in the United States.

2014 – Stephen Hawking claims that Artificial Intelligence could be a “threat to mankind” and spell the end of the human race

2016 – Donald Trump takes a call with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, in a break from America’s long standing “One China” policy

2018 – Israeli police recommend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife be charged with fraud and bribery

Births & Deaths:

1993 – Colombian criminal Pablo Escobar—who, as head of the Medellín cartel, was arguably the world’s most powerful drug trafficker in the 1980s and early ’90s—was killed during a shoot-out with authorities.

1981 – American singer Britney Spears—who helped spark the teen-pop phenomenon in the late 1990s and later endured intense public scrutiny for her personal life—was born.

2014 – Canadian ice hockey player Jean Béliveau, considered one of the game’s greatest centres, noted for his prolific scoring, died at age 83.

Film & TV:

1933 – Fred Astaire’s 1st film, “Dancing Lady”, released

Music:

1883 – Johannes Brahms’ “3rd Symphony in F” premieres with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

1983 – The groundbreaking music video for Michael Jackson’s song Thriller aired on MTV.

Sport:

1907 – Association of Football Players’ and Trainers’ Union (English Professional Football Players’ Association) is formed by Charlie Roberts and Billy Meredith in Manchester, England

1997 – For only the second time in English Football League history, 5 players are sent from the field; 4 Bristol Rovers players and 1 from Wigan are dismissed in the Division 2 match at JJB Stadium; four of the red cards come in 45th minute

2019 – FIFA Ballon d’Or: Barcelona forward Lionel Messi wins his record 6th award from Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk; American midfielder Megan Rapinoe is Women’s World Player of the Year

