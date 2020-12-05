Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
On This Day…

771 – Charlemagne becomes the sole King of the Franks after the death of his brother Carloman

1349 – 500 Jews of Nuremberg massacred during Black Death riots

1456 – Earthquake strikes Naples; about 35,000 die

1484 – Innocent VIII condemned witchcraft this day in 1484 via papal bull, and subsequently he dispatched inquisitors to Germany to try witches and persecuted a chief exponent of Renaissance Platonism, Giovanni Pico della Mirandola.

1848 – US President James K. Polk triggers Gold Rush of 1849 by confirming a gold discovery in California

1933 – Prohibition ends in the US when 21st Amendment to the US Constitution ratified, 18th Amendment repealed (5:32 PM EST)

1967 – Pediatrician Benjamin Spock and poet Allen Ginsberg arrested in New York while protesting against the Vietnam War

1969 – Four-node ARPANET network is established

1985 – Great Britain performs nuclear test

1990 – Iraq announces willingness to speak with US about resolving the Persian Gulf crisis

1993 – Astronauts begin repair of Hubble telescope in space

2006 – Audrey Hepburn’s Givenchy little black dress from film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” auctioned for charity for record £467,200 ($923,187) at Christie’s, London

2008 – Human remains previously found in 1991 are finally identified by Russian and American scientists as those of Tsar Nicholas II

2008 – Former NFL star O.J. Simpson is sentenced to 33 years in prison for kidnapping and armed robbery

2016 – Malta becomes the 1st country in Europe to outlaw conversion therapy

2017 – Netflix fires actor Danny Masterson from “The Ranch” after allegations of rape

2018 – Letter by Albert Einstein from 1954 on concept of religion sells for $2.9 million at Christie’s in New York

2019 – Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announces articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump will be drawn up for abuse of power

2019 – WHO says 142,000 people died of the measles around the world in 2018, nearly 20,000 more than in 2017

2019 – National strike in France; more than 800,000 people in 100 cities protest against proposed pension reform

Births & Deaths:

1784 – Phillis Wheatley, the first African American woman poet of note in the United States, died in Boston.

1971  – Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died in Vienna at age 35.

1890 – Director Fritz Lang—whose films, dealing with fate and man’s inevitable working out of his destiny, are considered masterpieces of visual composition—was born in Vienna.

2012 – Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer—an early exponent of modern architecture in Latin America, especially known for the curvaceous glass-and-white-concrete buildings that he designed for Brasília—died in Rio de Janeiro

2013 – South African nationalist and statesman Nelson Mandela, who helped end the country’s apartheid system of racial segregation and ushered in a peaceful transition to majority rule, died at age 95.

Film & TV:

1974 – Final episode of Monty Python’s Flying Circus airs on BBC TV

2001 – “Ocean’s Eleven” directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts premieres in Westwood, California

Music:

1973 – Paul McCartney & Wings release album “Band on the Run” in the US

Sport:

2017 – Russia is banned from the next Winter Olympics in South Korea over state-sponsored doping

Via Britannica / On This Day
