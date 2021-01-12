On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1528 – Gustav I of Sweden crowned King of Sweden, rules for 37 years and becomes known as the “father of the nation”

1554 – Bayinnaung crowned King of Burma, goes on to assemble the largest empire in the history of Southeast Asia

1872 – Yohannes IV is crowned Emperor of Ethiopia in Axum, 1st imperial coronation in Axum in over 200 years

1939 – Timely Comics (later Marvel) founded by American publisher Martin Goodman in New York

1948 – Mahatma Gandhi begins his final fast

1948 – 1st Supermarket in UK opens

1950 – USSR re-introduces death penalty for treason, espionage & sabotage

1954 – Queen Elizabeth II opens New Zealand parliament

1974 – Libya & Tunisia announces they are merging as “Islamic Arab Republic”

1977 – Anti-French demonstrations takes place in Israel after Paris released Abu Daoud, responsible 1972 Munich massacre of Israeli athletes

1987 – Britain’s Prince Edward resigns from his Royal Marines training

1990 – Romania bans Communist party (1st Warsaw Pact member to do so)

1994 – Malcolm X’s daughter arrested for plotting Louis Farrakham’s murder

1995 – Pope John Paul II begins visit to SE Asia

1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning.

2006 – Turkey releases Mehmet Ali Ağca from jail after he served 25 years for shooting Pope John Paul II

2006 – The foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany declare that negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program have reached a dead end and recommend that Iran be referred to the United Nations Security Council.

2010 – Earthquake Devastates Haiti, killing approximately 160,000 and destroying the majority of the capital Port-au-Prince

2013 – A failed attempt to rescue a French hostage in Bulo Marer, Somalia, results in 18 deaths

2013 -Beijing’s level of air pollution is declared to be at levels that are hazardous to human health

2017 – US President Barack Obama in surprise presentation awards Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

2019 – 18 year-old Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun arrives in Toronto, Canada, as a refugee, via Thailand, after escaping family abuse in Saudi Arabia

2020 – Taal volcano, 70km (45 miles) south of Manila in the Philippines begins erupting prompting evacuations



Film & TV:

1966 – “Batman”, starring Adam West as Batman, Burt Ward as Robin, and Cesar Romero as The Joker, debuts on ABC

Music:

1969 – Debut album of Led Zeppelin released first in the US

Sport:

2009 – Cristiano Ronaldo is awarded 2008 FIFA World Player of the Year for the first time at a ceremony in Zurich

2020 – Argentine striker Sergio Agüero becomes top-scoring overseas player in English Premier League football history with a hat-trick in Manchester City’s 6-1 rout of Aston Villa; total 177 takes him past Thierry Henry

