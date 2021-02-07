On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1238 – The Mongols burn the Russian city of Vladimir

1301 – Edward of Caernarion (later Edward II) becomes first (English) Prince of Wales

1842 – Battle of Debre Tabor: Ras Ali Alula, Regent of the Emperor of Ethiopia defeats warlord Wube Haile Maryam of Semien

1856 – Colonial Tasmanian Parliament passes the 1st piece of legislation (the Electoral Act of 1856) anywhere in the world providing for elections by way of a secret ballot

1947 – The UK announces its intention to end the Mandate for Palestine

1959 – Fidel Castro proclaims new Cuban constitution

1962 – US President JFK begins blockade of Cuba by banning all Cuban imports and exports.

1971 – Switzerland votes for national women’s suffrage in a referendum

1986 – Haiti’s President-for-Life Jean-Claude Duvalier flees to France: Henri Namphy becomes leader of Haiti

1991 – The IRA launches a mortar attack on 10 Downing Street during a cabinet meeting.

1992 – Maastricht Treaty signed by 12 countries from the European Community (EC) to create the European Union (EU)

2018 – Missing Nigerian painting masterpiece of Ife princess Adetutu Ademiluyi by Ben Enwonwu announced rediscovered in London

2018 – All citrus fruit can be traced to the southeast foothills of the Himalayas, according to DNA study published in “Nature”

2018 – Angel Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party reaches a coalition deal with Social Democrats after four months

2019 – Measles cases in Europe highest in a decade, tripling in a year to 82,596 according to WHO

2019 – New kangaroo fossil research published from Riversleigh, Australia, show Kangaroos learned to hop 20 million years ago, much earlier than first thought

2019 – First reports of poisonous homemade alcohol killing people in the Indian states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, will go on to kill about 100



Film & TV:

1940 – Walt Disney’s second feature length movie, “Pinocchio” premieres (NYC)

1974 – Mel Brooks’ film “Blazing Saddles” opens in movie theaters starring Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder

2001 – 51st Berlin International Film Festival: “Intimacy” wins the Golden Bear

Music:

1979 – Pink Floyd premiere their live version of “The Wall” in Los Angeles

1985 – “New York, New York” becomes the official anthem of New York City

Sport:

2005 – Britain’s Ellen MacArthur becomes the fastest person to sail solo around the world taking 71 days, 14 hours, 18 minutes 33 seconds

