On This Day…

1672 – Isaac Newton reads 1st optics paper before Royal Society in London
1807 – Battle of Eylau ends inconclusively between Napoleon’s forces and Russian Empire – 1st battle Napoleon isn’t victorious
1960 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom issued an Order-in-Council, stating that she and her family would be known as the House of Windsor, and that her descendants will take the name “Mountbatten-Windsor”.
1971 – Nasdaq Composite stock market index debuts with 50 companies and a starting value of 100
1992 – Ulysses spacecraft passes Jupiter
2005 – Leaders of both Palestine and Israel declare a truce in what many hope will be a “new era of peace”
2008 – Nebraska bans electric chair as sole execution method
2013 – 29 people are killed and 69 are injured in a series of Iraq bombings
2013 – A massive blizzard begins in the US and Canada that resulted in 15 deaths, 5,300 cancelled flights, and loss of power for 900,000 people
2018 – Twitter reports its first quarterly profit as a public company
2019 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos accuses The National Enquirer and its owner, American Media Inc, of blackmail over private messages detailing an extramarital affair
2020 – Gunman shoots and kills 29 people in a shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, with 57 injured. Shooter shot and killed by security forces a day later
Film & TV:
1915 – “The Birth of a Nation” the first 12-reel film in America, directed by D. W. Griffith, starring Lillian Gish and Mae Marsh, opens at Clune’s Auditorium in Los Angeles
1976 – “Taxi Driver” directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster, is released (Palme d’Or 1976)
Music:
1735 – First opera in North American colonies “Flora” opens in Charleston, South Carolina
Sport:
1936 – 1936 NFL Draft (first ever): Jay Berwanger from University of Chicago first pick by Philadelphia Eagles
