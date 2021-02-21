On This Day…

1632 – Galileo’s “Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems” is published
1774 – British House of Lords rules authors do not have perpetual copyright
1797 – The Last Invasion of Britain by the French, begins near Fishguard, Wales
1825 – Russia & Britain establish Alaska-Canada boundary
1941 – Nazi police raid Amsterdam and round up 429 young Jews for deportation to be sent to Buchenwald and Mauthausen concentration camps
1958 -Egypt & Syria form United Arab Republic (UAR)
1967 – 25,000 US and South Vietnamese troops launch Operation Junction City against the Viet Cong. Largest US airborne assault since WWII.
1972 – US President Richard Nixon, meets with Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing
1979 – St Lucia gains independence from Britain
1980 – Afghanistan declares martial law
1989 – UK physicist Stephen Hawking calls the proposed missile defense system known as Star Wars a “deliberate fraud”
1997 – A team of British scientists working under the direction of Ian Wilmut at the Roslin Institute near Edinburgh announced the birth of Dolly the sheep, the first clone of an adult mammal.
2006 – At least six men stage Britain’s biggest robbery ever, stealing £53m (about $92.5 million or 78€ million) from a Securitas depot in Tonbridge, Kent
2011 – An earthquake measuring 6.3 in magnitude strikes Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 181 people
2013 – The European Commission forecast for 2013 expects growth of 0.1% across the 27 members of the EU but a contraction of 0.3% in the Eurozone economy
2014 – Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was impeached following widespread protests after he abandoned an association agreement with the European Union; he fled the country and was later accused of embezzlement.
2017 – Discovery of 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting star Trappist-1 announced in Journal “Nature” – raises possibility of alien life
2017 – US President Donald Trump overturns Obama directive on Transgender rights to use toilets
2018 – Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak stirs up controversy by declaring he prefers quinoa to rice, the national dish
2018 – Neanderthals not humans were the first artists on Earth, producing red cave paintings 65,000 years ago in Spain, according to new research published in “Science”
2019 – Actor Jussie Smollett suspended from US TV show “Empire” after revealed that actor made false claims about racist and homophobic attack
Film:
1934 – “It Happened One Night” directed by Frank Capra and starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert opens at NY’s Radio City Music Hall (Academy Awards Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenplay 1935).
2009 – Heath Ledger posthumously wins Academy Award, Best Supporting Actor, for his performance as the Joker in “The Dark Knight”
