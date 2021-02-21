On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1632 – Galileo’s “Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems” is published

1774 – British House of Lords rules authors do not have perpetual copyright

1797 – The Last Invasion of Britain by the French, begins near Fishguard, Wales

1825 – Russia & Britain establish Alaska-Canada boundary

1941 – Nazi police raid Amsterdam and round up 429 young Jews for deportation to be sent to Buchenwald and Mauthausen concentration camps

1958 -Egypt & Syria form United Arab Republic (UAR)

1967 – 25,000 US and South Vietnamese troops launch Operation Junction City against the Viet Cong. Largest US airborne assault since WWII.

1972 – US President Richard Nixon, meets with Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing

1979 – St Lucia gains independence from Britain

1980 – Afghanistan declares martial law

1989 – UK physicist Stephen Hawking calls the proposed missile defense system known as Star Wars a “deliberate fraud”

1997 – A team of British scientists working under the direction of Ian Wilmut at the Roslin Institute near Edinburgh announced the birth of Dolly the sheep, the first clone of an adult mammal.

2006 – At least six men stage Britain’s biggest robbery ever, stealing £53m (about $92.5 million or 78€ million) from a Securitas depot in Tonbridge, Kent

2011 – An earthquake measuring 6.3 in magnitude strikes Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 181 people

2013 – The European Commission forecast for 2013 expects growth of 0.1% across the 27 members of the EU but a contraction of 0.3% in the Eurozone economy

2014 – Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was impeached following widespread protests after he abandoned an association agreement with the European Union; he fled the country and was later accused of embezzlement.

2017 – Discovery of 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting star Trappist-1 announced in Journal “Nature” – raises possibility of alien life

2017 – US President Donald Trump overturns Obama directive on Transgender rights to use toilets

2018 – Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak stirs up controversy by declaring he prefers quinoa to rice, the national dish

2018 – Neanderthals not humans were the first artists on Earth, producing red cave paintings 65,000 years ago in Spain, according to new research published in “Science”

2019 – Actor Jussie Smollett suspended from US TV show “Empire” after revealed that actor made false claims about racist and homophobic attack

Film:

1934 – “It Happened One Night” directed by Frank Capra and starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert opens at NY’s Radio City Music Hall (Academy Awards Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenplay 1935).

2009 – Heath Ledger posthumously wins Academy Award, Best Supporting Actor, for his performance as the Joker in “The Dark Knight”

Via Britannica / On This Day

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...