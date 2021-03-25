On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

31 – 1st Easter, according to calendar-maker Dionysius Exiguus

1436 – Florentine cathedral Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore with then the largest dome in the world by Filippo Brunelleschi, consecrated by Pope Eugene IV (begun 1296)

1807 – British Parliament abolishes slave trade throughout the British Empire; penalty of £120 per slave introduced for ship captains

1895 – Italian troops invade Abyssinia (Ethiopia)

1960 – 1st guided missile launched from nuclear powered sub (Halibut)

1964 – Britain sets memorial for the late President John F. Kennedy

1966 – Beatles pose for photographer Robert Whitaker with mutilated dolls and butchered meat for the cover of the “Yesterday & Today” album, it is later pulled

1976 – Argentine military junta bans leftist political parties

1988 – Robin Givens demands full access to husband Mike Tyson’s money

1996 – The European Union’s Veterinarian Committee bans the export of British beef and its by-products as a result of “mad cow disease” (BSE).

2006 – Protesters demanding a re-election in Belarus following the rigged Belarusian presidential election, 2006 clash with riot police. Opposition leader Aleksander Kozulin is among several protesters arrested.

2016 – Suicide attack during a football match in Iskandariya, Iraq kills at least 32 people, ISIS claim responsibility

2018 – First scheduled non-stop flight between Australia and the UK, leaves Perth for Heathrow airport in London, arrives after 17 hours

2019 – First organ transplant between a live HIV donor and an HIV recipient with a kidney transplant in Boston, Massachusetts

2020 – United Kingdom’s Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

2020 – Spain’s death toll from COVID-19 overtakes China’s at 3,434 to become then second worldwide behind Italy with 7,503 deaths with a worldwide toll of 20,836

Film & TV:

1954 – RCA manufactures 1st color TV set (12½” screen at $1,000)

Music:

1939 – Billboard Magazine introduces hillbilly (country) music chart

Sport:

1934 – 1st Augusta National Invitation Tournament (Masters) Golf: Horton Smith wins with 20-foot birdie putt at the 17th hole, 1 stroke ahead of Craig Wood

2013 – Golfer Tiger Woods returns to his world number one ranking

Via Britannica / On This Day

