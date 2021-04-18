1025 – Bolesław Chrobry is crowned in Gniezno, becoming the first King of Poland
1506 – The cornerstone of the current St. Peter’s Basilica is laid in the Vatican by Pope Julius II
1775 – Paul Revere and William Dawes ride from Charlestown to Lexington warning the “regulars are coming!”
1783 – Fighting ceases in the American Revolution, eight years to the day when it began
1906 – San Francisco earthquake and fire kills nearly 4,000 while destroying 75% of the city
1943 – Operation Vengeance: US Army Air Force P-38G fighter aircraft from Kukum Field on Guadalcanal ambush and shoot down the transport bomber aircraft of Isoroku Yamamoto, commander-in-chief of the Imperial Japanese Navy and mastermind behind the Pearl Harbor attack
1954 – Egyptian Colonel Gamal Abdel Nasser seizes power and appoints himself Prime Minister
1986 – IBM produces 1st megabit-chip
1994 – Lebanon drops relations with Iran
1996 – In Lebanon, at least 106 civilians are killed when the Israel Defense Forces accidentally shell the UN compound at Quana.
2012 – The Casoria Contemporary Art Museum in Naples begins burning artworks after cultural institution budget cuts
2020 – Canada’s worst modern mass shooting as a gunman kills 18 people, including a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, across Nova Scotia
Film & TV:
2018 – “Black Panther” is the first film shown at a commercial cinema in 35 years in Saudi Arabia as cinemas are reopened
Music:
1975 – John Lennon releases single “Stand by Me”
1985 – Wham become the first western pop act to release an album in China
Sport:
1809 – First run of 2,000 guineas horse race at Newmarket, England
2017 – Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League with a hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 4-2 win over Bayern Munich
Via Britannica / On This Day