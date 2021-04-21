On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

753 BC – Romulus and Remus found Rome (traditional date)

1526 – First Battle of Panipat: Central Asian conqueror Babur defeats Sultan Ibrahim Lodi, establishing the Mughal Empire in India

1792 – Brazilian revolutionary Tiradentes, is hanged, drawn and quartered in Rio de Janeiro

1863 – Bahá’u’lláh, founder of the Bahá’í Faith, enters garden of Rivden near Baghdad. He makes his declaration as a Messenger of God during the 12 days spent there

1918 – World War I: German fighter ace Baron Manfred von Richthofen “The Red Baron”, shot down and killed over Vaux sur Somme in France, Canadian pilot Arthur Roy Brown credited with the kill

1941 – Greece surrenders to nazi-Germany

1954 – Georgi Malenkov becomes premier of USSR



1961 – French army revolts in Algeria

1976 – Swine Flu vaccine, for non-epidemic, enters testing

1989 – Thousands of Chinese crowd into Beijing’s Tiananmen Square cheering students demanding greater political freedom

2008 – The United States Air Force retires the F-117 Nighthawk.

2016 – US President Barack Obama begins a 4 day visit to the UK with Michelle Obama

2019 – Terror attacks on churches and hotels on Easter Sunday in three Sri Lankan cities, Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa kill at least 253 and injure hundreds

2019 – Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a Extinction Rebellion protest in London amid city-wide climate protests where Waterloo Bridge was occupied over four days

2020 – At least 25,000 extra people across 11 countries have died during COVID-19 pandemic that were not previously counted according to new mortality figures

2020 – South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa announces $26 billion aid package and plans for gradual reopening of economy as cases reach 3,465 with 58 deaths

Film & TV:

1930 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque, directed by Lewis Milestone and starring Louis Wolheim and Lew Ayres premieres in Los Angeles (Academy Awards Outstanding Production 1930)

Music:

1956 – Elvis Presley’s 1st hit record, “Heartbreak Hotel”, becomes #1

1963 – Beatles meet The Rolling Stones for the 1st time

1984 – After 37 weeks Michael Jackson’s album “Thriller” is knocked off as top album by “Footloose”

Sport:

1904 – Ty Cobb makes his pro debut for Augusta (South Atlantic League)

Via Britannica / On This Day

