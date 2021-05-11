330 – Constantinople (Byzantium) becomes the capital of the Roman Empire
1189 – Holy Roman Emperor Frederick I Barbarossa and 100,000 crusaders depart Regensburg for the Third Crusade
1751 – Pennsylvania Hospital founded by Dr. Thomas Bond and Benjamin Franklin
1924 – Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft and Benz & Cie begin their first joint venture (later merge into Mercedes-Benz)
1950 – Belgium mine disaster at Borinage, 39 die
1956 – Elvis Presley’s 1st entry on UK charts with “Heartbreak Hotel”
1960 – Israeli soldiers capture Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires
1965 – Ellis Island added to Statue of Liberty National monument
1984 – Transit of Earth as seen on Mars
1995 – In New York City, more than 170 countries decide to extend the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty indefinitely and without conditions.
2000 – India’s population officially reaches 1 billion – Astha Arora named India’s billionth baby
2007 – Pope Benedict XVI canonizes the first Brazilian-born saint, Frei Galvão
2010 – David Cameron becomes Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after forming a coalition government between the Liberal Democrats and his own Conservative Party
2016 – Brazilian senate votes to suspend President Dilma Rousseff and put her on trial for budgetary violations
2019 – Carbon dioxide levels in the earth’s atmosphere hit levels not seen for 3 million years at 415 parts per million, according to the Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii
2020 – World Health Organization warns “extreme vigilance” needed as many countries begin easing lockdowns
Film & TV:
1969 – British comedy troupe Monty Python forms, made up of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin
Music:
1981 – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Cats” (based on poetry by T. S. Eliot) directed by Trevor Nunn first premieres in the West End, London
Sport:
1893 – Henri Desgrange establishes world’s 1st bicycle world record, travelling 35.325 km (21.95 miles) an hour
Via Britannica / On This Day