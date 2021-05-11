Reading Time: 2 minutes

330 – Constantinople (Byzantium) becomes the capital of the Roman Empire

1189 – Holy Roman Emperor Frederick I Barbarossa and 100,000 crusaders depart Regensburg for the Third Crusade

1751 – Pennsylvania Hospital founded by Dr. Thomas Bond and Benjamin Franklin

1924 – Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft and Benz & Cie begin their first joint venture (later merge into Mercedes-Benz)

1950 – Belgium mine disaster at Borinage, 39 die

1956 – Elvis Presley’s 1st entry on UK charts with “Heartbreak Hotel”

1960 – Israeli soldiers capture Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires

1965 – Ellis Island added to Statue of Liberty National monument

1984 – Transit of Earth as seen on Mars

1995 – In New York City, more than 170 countries decide to extend the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty indefinitely and without conditions.

2000 – India’s population officially reaches 1 billion – Astha Arora named India’s billionth baby

2007 – Pope Benedict XVI canonizes the first Brazilian-born saint, Frei Galvão

2010 – David Cameron becomes Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after forming a coalition government between the Liberal Democrats and his own Conservative Party

2016 – Brazilian senate votes to suspend President Dilma Rousseff and put her on trial for budgetary violations

2019 – Carbon dioxide levels in the earth’s atmosphere hit levels not seen for 3 million years at 415 parts per million, according to the Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii

2020 – World Health Organization warns “extreme vigilance” needed as many countries begin easing lockdowns

Film & TV:

1969 – British comedy troupe Monty Python forms, made up of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin

Music:

1981 – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Cats” (based on poetry by T. S. Eliot) directed by Trevor Nunn first premieres in the West End, London

Sport:

1893 – Henri Desgrange establishes world’s 1st bicycle world record, travelling 35.325 km (21.95 miles) an hour

Via Britannica / On This Day