1527 – Pánfilo de Narváez departs Spain to explore Florida with 600 men – by 1536 only 4 survive
1792 – 24 merchants form New York Stock Exchange at 70 Wall Street
1803 – John Hawkins & Richard French patent the Reaping Machine
1949 – British government recognises Republic of Ireland (previously Irish Free State)
1958 – Emergency crisis proclaimed in Algeria
1959 – Sanctuary of Christ the King inaugurated, a 28 meter (92 ft) high monument and shrine overlooking Lisbon, Portugal by sculptor Francisco Franco de Sousa
1961 – Fidel Castro offers to exchange Bay of Pigs prisoners for 500 bulldozers
1968 – European Space Research Org launches 1st satellite
1973 – Senate Watergate Committee begins its hearings
1983 – Israel & Lebanon sign a peace treaty
1989 – Nelson Mandela receives a BA from University of South Africa
1990 – European court rules on pension rights for men & women
1993 – Intel’s new Pentium processor is unveiled
2001 – US President George W. Bush calls for reduced regulations to encourage more oil, gas, and nuclear production
2004 – Massachusetts becomes the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage
2014 – The center-right Hindu Nationalist Party, the BJP, wins landslide election victory in India
2018 – Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo spreads to the city of Mbandaka
2019 – Taiwan’s parliament votes to legalize same-sex marriage, the first Asian country
2020 – Israel swears in a new government led by both Benny Gantz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after 510 days
2020 – Barack Obama criticizes the US government’s handling of the pandemic during an online address to graduates, saying officials “aren’t even pretending to be in charge”
Film & TV:
1939 – 1st televised baseball game is broadcast on NBC, with Princeton defeating Columbia 2-1
Music:
1973 – Stevie Wonder releases “You are the Sunshine of my Love”
2015 – “Blurryface,” 4th studio album by Twenty One Pilots is released (1st album ever to have every track gold-certified)
2005 – Singer Kylie Minogue is diagnosed with breast cancer at 36
Sport:
1875 – 1st Kentucky Derby: Oliver Lewis aboard Aristides wins in 2:37.75
