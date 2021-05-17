Reading Time: 2 minutes

1527 – Pánfilo de Narváez departs Spain to explore Florida with 600 men – by 1536 only 4 survive

1792 – 24 merchants form New York Stock Exchange at 70 Wall Street

1803 – John Hawkins & Richard French patent the Reaping Machine

1949 – British government recognises Republic of Ireland (previously Irish Free State)

1958 – Emergency crisis proclaimed in Algeria

1959 – Sanctuary of Christ the King inaugurated, a 28 meter (92 ft) high monument and shrine overlooking Lisbon, Portugal by sculptor Francisco Franco de Sousa

1961 – Fidel Castro offers to exchange Bay of Pigs prisoners for 500 bulldozers

1968 – European Space Research Org launches 1st satellite

1973 – Senate Watergate Committee begins its hearings

1983 – Israel & Lebanon sign a peace treaty

1989 – Nelson Mandela receives a BA from University of South Africa

1990 – European court rules on pension rights for men & women

1993 – Intel’s new Pentium processor is unveiled

2001 – US President George W. Bush calls for reduced regulations to encourage more oil, gas, and nuclear production

2004 – Massachusetts becomes the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage

2014 – The center-right Hindu Nationalist Party, the BJP, wins landslide election victory in India

2018 – Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo spreads to the city of Mbandaka

2019 – Taiwan’s parliament votes to legalize same-sex marriage, the first Asian country

2020 – Israel swears in a new government led by both Benny Gantz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after 510 days

2020 – Barack Obama criticizes the US government’s handling of the pandemic during an online address to graduates, saying officials “aren’t even pretending to be in charge”

Film & TV:

1939 – 1st televised baseball game is broadcast on NBC, with Princeton defeating Columbia 2-1

Music:

1973 – Stevie Wonder releases “You are the Sunshine of my Love”

2015 – “Blurryface,” 4th studio album by Twenty One Pilots is released (1st album ever to have every track gold-certified)

2005 – Singer Kylie Minogue is diagnosed with breast cancer at 36

Sport:

1875 – 1st Kentucky Derby: Oliver Lewis aboard Aristides wins in 2:37.75

