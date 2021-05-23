Reading Time: 2 minutes

1618 – Second Defenestration of Prague: Two Catholic Lords Regent and their secretary are thrown out of a window and amazingly are not seriously injured by the 70 foot (21m) fall. Triggers the Thirty Years’ War.

1785 – Benjamin Franklin announces his invention of bifocals

1813 – South American independence leader Simón Bolívar enters Mérida, leading the invasion of Venezuela, and is proclaimed El Libertador (“The Liberator”)

1949 – Federal Republic of [West] Germany created out of the American, British and French occupation zones

1958 – Mao Zedong starts the “Great Leap Forward” movement in China

1960 – Israel announces capture of Nazi Adolf Eichmann in Argentina

1977 – Benin adopts its constitution

1982 – Pope John Paul II declares “Peerke” Donders a saint

1992 – US President George H. W. Bush orders Coast Guard to intercept boats with Haitian refugees

1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is accepted in a referendum in Northern Ireland with 75% voting yes.

2014 – Russia and China veto the U.N. Security Council resolution to establish an International Criminal Court for war crimes in Syria

2015 – Thousands of LGBTQ activists celebrated as Ireland became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage through referendum.

2017 – UK raises terror threat level to critical following Manchester bombing

2019 – Fifty children rescued from an international paedophile ring on the dark web in Thailand, Australia and the US by Interpol under Operation Blackwrist, main organizer sentenced to 146 years

2019 – The last slave ship to smuggle slaves to America from Africa, the Clotilda (sunk 1860), is found in Mobile river, Alabama

Births & Deaths:

1934 – Bonnie and Clyde, notorious American outlaws, were killed in a police shoot-out near Gibsland, Louisiana.

Film:

1980 – Horror film “The Shining” released directed by Stanley Kubrick, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, based on book by Stephen King

1984 – Crime epic film “Once Upon a Time in America” directed by Sergio Leone starring Robert De Niro and James Woods premieres at Cannes

1994 – 47th Cannes Film Festival: “Pulp Fiction” directed by Quentin Tarantino wins the Palme d’Or

Music:



2000 – Eminem releases 3rd studio album “The Marshall Mathers LP”, is fastest ever selling studio album (Grammy – Best Rap Album 2001)

Sport:

1873 – 1st Preakness Stakes: G. Barbee aboard Survivor wins in 2:43 at Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland Via Britannica / On This Day