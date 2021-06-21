On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1788 – US Constitution comes into effect when New Hampshire is the 9th state to ratify it

1854 – First Victoria Cross won during bombardment of Bomarsund in the Aland Islands (Crimean War)

1948 – Lord Mountbatten resigns as Governor General of India (formerly the last Viceroy)

1964 – Three civil rights workers, Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney, disappear after being released from a Mississippi jail, later found murdered by members of the Ku Klux Klan

1975 – British rock guitarist Ritchie Blackmore quits Deep Purple, forms Rainbow

1982 – John Hinckley found not guilty of 1981 attempted assassination of President Reagan by reason of insanity

1990 – 7.7 Manjil-Rudbar Earthquake with hundreds of aftershocks hits Iran; killing about 50,000

1993 – English mathematician Andrew Wiles proves last theorem of Fermat



2001 – A federal grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, indicts 13 Saudis and a Lebanese in the 1996 bombing of the Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia that killed 19 American servicemen

2003 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” the 5th book of the series by J. K. Rowling is published worldwide in English

2006 – Pluto’s newly discovered moons are officially named Nix and Hydra

2015 – 94 people die & 45 are hospitalized after drinking moonshine in Mumbai, India

2018 – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden becomes the second world leader to give birth in office, to a daughter

2018 – Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is charged with fraud

2020 – WHO records a new record number of new daily cases of COVID-19 – 183,020, with 116,000 coming from North and South America

2020 – New archaeological discovery announced near Stonehenge of a large circle of shafts surrounding a village 2500 BC, largest prehistoric structure in Britain

Film & TV:

1966 – “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, directed by Mike Nichols and based on the 1962 play of the same name, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is released (Academy Awards Best Actress 1967)

Music:

1978 – Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical “Evita” premieres in London starring Elaine Page

1981 – Donald Fagen and Walter Becker disband their rock group Steely Dan

Sport:

1970 – FIFA World Cup Final, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City: Brazil and Pelé become first team and player to win World Cup 3 times, beating Italy, 4-1 in front of 107,412

Via Britannica / On This Day