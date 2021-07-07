On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1520 – Battle of Otumba, Mexico: Hernán Cortés and the Tlaxcalans defeat a numerically superior Aztec force

1937 – Japanese and Chinese troops clash at the Marco Polo Bridge, beginning the Second Sino-Japanese War

1947 – Alleged and disputed Roswell UFO incident

1980 – Institution of Sharia law in Iran

1981 – The solar-powered aircraft, Solar Challenger, successfully completes a 163 mile flight across the English Channel

1988 – Five prominent anti-apartheid activists are released in Cape Town, South Africa after being detained for up to two years under the Internal Security Act

1996 – Nelson Mandela steps down as President of South Africa

2005 – Coordinated terrorist bomb blasts strike London’s public transport system during the morning rush hour killing 52 and injuring 700

2005 – Influenced by global Live 8 concerts, G8 leaders pledge to double 2004 levels of aid to Africa from US$25 to US$50 billion by the year 2010

2007 – Pope Benedict XVI issues the Apostolic Letter Summorum Pontificum, removing restrictions on celebrating the old Tridentine Mass

2014 – Israel launches a “counter-terrorist operation” dubbed Operation Protective Edge against Hamas in Gaza

2020 – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

2020 – India surpasses Russia to become the world’s third-worst affected country, daily COVID-19 cases exceeding 20,000 and total cases over 700,000

2020 – Violent protests in Belgrade, Serbia, at government announcement of weekend lockdown due to COVID-19 surge

Film & TV:

1936 – RCA shows 1st real TV program (dancing, film on locomotives, Bonwit Teller fashion show and monologue from Tobacco Road & comedy)

2011 – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2”, the last Harry Potter film, premieres in London

Music:

1990 – First Three Tenors concert featuring Plácido Domingo, José Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti at Baths of Caracalla in Rome – recording of is world’s best-selling classical record

Sport:

1990 – Wimbledon Women’s Tennis: Martina Navratilova wins her record 9th Wimbledon singles title beating American Zina Garrison 6-4, 6-1

Via Britannica / On This Day