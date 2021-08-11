On This Day…

Reading Time: < 1 minute

3114 BC – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Mayans, begins

1945 – Allies refuse Japan’s offer to surrender on the condition that Emperor Hirohito retains his status

1954 – Formal peace treaty ends over 7 yrs of fighting in Indochina between the French and the Communist Viet Minh

1988 – Al-Qaeda formed at a meeting between Osama bin Laden, Ayman al-Zawahiri and Dr Fadl in Peshawar, Pakistan

2003 – NATO takes over command of the peacekeeping force in Afghanistan, marking its first major operation outside Europe in its 54-year-history.

2013 – Usain Bolt of Jamaica records best time of the year (9.77s) to edge out American Justin Gatlin and win 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Moscow, Russia

2015 – Greek debt crisis: European Commission announces a bailout with Greece and its creditors has been agreed “in principle”

2020 – US Democratic candidate for President Joe Biden announces California Senator Kemala Harris is his running mate, the 1st woman of color selected by a major party



Film & TV:

1937 – “The Life of Emile Zola” directed by William Dieterle and starring Paul Muni premieres in New York (Best Picture 1938)

Music:

1978 – “C’est Chic” 2nd studio album by Chic is released featuring single “Le Freak” (Billboard Album of the Year 1979)

Sport:

1929 – Babe Ruth becomes 1st professional baseball player to hit 500 homers (off Willis Hudlin of Cleveland Indians)

Via Britannica / OnThisDay