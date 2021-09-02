Reading Time: 2 minutes

1791 – French Revolution: The new French Constitution, declaring France a constitutional monarchy, is passed by the National Assembly

1900 – With a proclamation by General Lord Roberts, Britain annexes the Boer Republic of South Africa

1939 – World War II: Britain declares war on Germany after invasion of Poland. France follows 6 hours later quickly joined by Australia, New Zealand, South Africa & Canada

1988 – Estimated by this date 50,000 Kurdish civilians and soldiers killed by Iraq, many using chemical weapons, in aftermath of Iran-Iraq War

2004 – The Beslan school massacre ends in the deaths of approximately 344 people, mostly teachers and children.

2011 – Following his disqualification in the 100m, Jamaica’s Usain Bolt runs a season best 19.40 to win the 200m at the World Athletics Championships in South Korea

2013 – Microsoft purchases Nokia for $7.2 Billion

2019 – British PM Boris Johnson loses significant vote in parliament as MPs gain control of the timetable, orders whip withdrawn from 21 rebel Tory MPs

2020 – More healthcare workers have died of COVID-19 in Mexico than any other country – 1320 deaths vs 1077 (US) and 649 (UK) according to Amnesty International [1]

Film & TV:

1951 – TV soap opera “Search for Tomorrow” debuts on CBS

Music:

1912 – Arnold Schoenberg’s “Funf Orchesterstucke” (Five Pieces for Orchestra) premieres in London at a Promenade Concert

Sport:

1950 – Giuseppe “Nino” Farina wins inaugural Formula 1 World Drivers Championship by taking out the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in an Alfa Romeo; wins by 3 points from Juan Manuel Fangio

Via Britannica / On This Day