On This Day…

1520 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan begins crossing the Pacific Ocean

1814 – The Times of London first printed by automatic, steam powered presses built by German inventors Friedrich Koenig and Andreas Friedrich Bauer – makes newspapers available to a mass audience

1893 – Women vote in a national election for the first time, in the New Zealand general election

1919 – US-born Lady Nancy Astor elected as the 1st female member of the British House of Commons

1943 – The Tehrān Conference, attended by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin, at which Stalin pressed for an invasion of France, opened this day in 1943.

1967 – 1st radio pulsars detected by British postgraduate Jocelyn Bell Burnell and her supervisor Antony Hewish at Cambridge University

1990 – Conservative Party chooses John Major to succeed Margaret Thatcher as leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1994 – Norway votes against joining European Union

1997 – First public appearance of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), an ethnic Albanian guerrilla group that fought for the independence of Kosovo from Serbia.

2008 – Sweden technically enters the recession after experiencing contraction of 0.1% in the second and third quarter

2016 – Plane carrying Brazilian Chapecoense football team crashes near Medellin, Colombia killing 71 players and journalists

2017 – Uhuru Kenyatta sworn in for a second term as president of Kenya

2018 – Australian state Queensland raises its fire warning to “catastrophic” for the first time as 130 fires burn

2018 – French director Luc Besson accused of sexual harassment by five more women, adding to four already made public

2019 – Zimbabwe on the brink of man-made starvation according to the UN

2019 – European parliament declares a climate emergency

2020 – Thousands of farmers begin entering Delhi to protest proposed agriculture reforms

Film & TV:

1975 – “As the World Turns” and “The Edge of Night”, the final two American soap operas that had resisted going to pre-taped broadcasts, air their last live episodes.

2012 – Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first in a series of movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s book, had its world premiere in New Zealand.

Music:

1925 – Grand Ole Opry premieres as WSM Barn Dance on WSM radio Nashville, Tennessee

1989 – Queen Latifah released her debut album, All Hail the Queen, and its success helped redefine the traditionally male genre of rap.

Sport:

1895 – America’s 1st auto race organised by the “Chicago Times-Herald” – Chicago to Evanston and back; 6 cars, 55 miles, Frank Duryea wins averaging 7 MPH

1961 – Gridiron football player Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African American to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

2005 – Ballon d’Or: FC Barcelona’s Brazilian midfielder Ronaldinho is named best football player in Europe ahead of Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard and Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard

Via Britannica / On This Day