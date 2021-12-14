On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

644 – Uthman ibn Affan, companion of Muhammad, appointed 3rd Caliph of Islam

1287 – During St. Lucia’s Flood in Northwest Netherlands the Zuiderzee seawall collapses with loss of over 50,000 lives. Fifth largest recorded flood in history

1542 – Princess Mary Stuart succeeds her father James V and becomes Queen Mary I of Scotland at 6 days old

1774 – First incident of American Revolution – 400 New Hampshire militiamen successfully attack Fort William and Mary

1911 – Norwegian Roald Amundsen’s expedition is the 1st to each the South Pole

1988 – Spanish General strike to protest austerity measures

1991 – Ferry boat Salem Express sinks in the Red Sea, 476 killed

1995 – AIDS patient Jeff Getty receives baboon bone marrow transplant

1995 – The Dayton Agreement is signed in Paris by leaders of various governments ending the conflict in the former Yugoslavia including Slobodan Milošević, Alija Izetbegović, Franjo Tuđman and Bill Clinton

2008 – President George W. Bush make his fourth and final trip to Iraq as president and is almost struck by two shoes thrown at him by Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi during a farewell conference in Baghdad

2012 – A mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, left 28 people dead, including 20 children from Sandy Hook Elementary School and the 20-year-old shooter, Adam Lanza.

2017 – British surgeon Simon Bramhall admits to branding the liver of 2 patients with his initials

2017 – The Walt Disney Company buys most of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion

2019 – Miss World won by Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh in London. First time all five major beauty titles held by black women.

2020 – Total solar eclipse visible across southern Chile and Argentina

Film & TV:

1993 – “Philadelphia” one of the first mainstream films about AIDS, directed by Jonathan Demme, starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington premieres in Century City, California

Music:

1849 – 1st chamber music group in US gives their 1st concert in Boston

1979 – British punk rock band the Clash released its breakthrough album, London Calling.

Sport:

1947 – The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is founded in Daytona Beach, Florida

