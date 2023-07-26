One dead, several wounded after fire on cargo ship off the Dutch coast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AMSTERDAM, July 26 (Reuters) – One person died and several others were wounded after a fire broke out on Panama cargo ship the Fremantle Highway off the Dutch coast, the Dutch coast guard said, adding that they received a report from the cargo ship around midnight.

There were 23 crew members on board.

All were evacuated but it is not clear how many of them were wounded. The coast guard only reported there were “many wounded”.

The cargo ship was transporting 2,857 cars from Germany to Egypt, 25 of which were electric cars. It was one of the electric cars that caught fire, a spokesperson for the coastguard told Reuters.

There is still a fire on board and emergency services are still present near the ship.

file photo Kustwacht Nederland

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group