UPDATED: Mercedes: Two dead in factory shooting

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) – Two people died in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz factory in south-western Germany on Thursday, the company said.

Police had previously said that one person died and another was seriously injured.

Investigators are working on the assumption that this was the act of a single perpetrator and that no individuals outside the factory were involved, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police and emergency responders remained at the scene.

Mercedes-Benz produces its flagship S-Class luxury sedan at the location in Sindelfingen, located some 17 kilometres southwest of Stuttgart. Some 35,000 people are employed at the site, according to the company.

Mercedes confirmed an incident had taken place at the plant and that it was in touch with the authorities, without elaborating.

“We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first,” the company said.

In 2012, a shooting at a factory site for technology firm 3M in the western German town of Hilden left one dead and four injured.

Photo: An outside view shows the new ‘Factory 56’ production line (L) in Sindelfingen, Germany,and that covers an area of roughly 30 soccer fields. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

