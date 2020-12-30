One killed, three soldiers injured in Israeli attack in Syria- SANA

CAIRO (Reuters) – One person was killed and three soldiers injured as a result of “Israeli aggression” in the Damascus countryside, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Wednesday, quoting a military source.
The source said the “Israeli enemy” carried out an attack from Northern Galilee and targeted an air defense unit in the Nabi Habeel area, said SANA.
A spokeswoman for the Israeli military declined to comment on the SANA report.
(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Chris Reese, Jacqueline Wong and Michael Perry)
Photo – File photo of anti-aircraft effects over the Syrian-Israeli border in the Golan Heights . EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI