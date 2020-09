Reading Time: < 1 minute

One person is missing at sea after a migrant-boat sank on Thursday while trying to reach the coast of southern Sardinia.

Thirteen people were rescued. The alarm was sounded at around 13:00 by a merchant ship after sailors saw the boat sinking some 24 miles west of Carloforte.

The merchant ship moved towards the wreck but in the meantime a Coast Guard vessel and helicopter arrived.

ANSA

