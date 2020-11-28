One Photo – 13 Cardinals and 2 Popes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Handout pictures provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (R) and cardinals visit the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI (L), in the chapel of the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, Vatican City, 28 November 2020. Pope Francis installed 13 new Cardinals, including the first African-American.

The cardinals were individually introduced to the Pope Emeritus who expressed his joy for the visit and, after the singing of the ‘Salve Regina’, gave them the blessing.

EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT via CDE News

