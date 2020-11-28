One Photo – 13 Cardinals and 2 Popes

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Handout pictures provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (R) and cardinals visit the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI (L), in the chapel of the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, Vatican City, 28 November 2020. Pope Francis installed 13 new Cardinals, including the first African-American.
The cardinals were individually introduced to the Pope Emeritus who expressed his joy for the visit and, after the singing of the ‘Salve Regina’, gave them the blessing.