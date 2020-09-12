One-third of Germans believe in conspiracy theories: poll

Reading Time: < 1 minute

About one-third of people in Germany believe that “secret powers” control the world, according to a new poll published on Sunday.

Some 11% of respondents said it was “definitely true” that secret powers control the world, while 19% said it was probably true.

Of those who thought the world is controlled by a secret elite, 13% said the shadowy groups included commercial enterprises, banks or “the financial capital.”

A total of 12% named secret services such as the CIA, Mossad or Russia’s now-dissolved KGB. Some 11% spoke of “rich people,” “rich families” or named individual families such as the Rockefellers or the Jewish family of the Rothschilds.

One in six could not answer the question about which secret powers were involved.

However, 27% of respondents said this statement was probably incorrect, while 35% said it was definitely incorrect. The remainder did not know or were not willing to say.

The survey was compiled by Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Foundation and carried out by Infratest dimap, which polled 3,250 people by phone between October 2019 and February 2020, before coronavirus restrictions.

