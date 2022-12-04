Only 5% of Italy’s CEOs are women

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Only five of the CEOs of Italy’s top 100 companies in terms of market capitalization are women, according to the latest ‘Sesso è Potere’ (sex is power) report of info.nodes and onData associations.

And, while Premier Giorgia Meloni became Italy’s first female head of government in October, the report said great imbalance remained in Italy’s political and media spheres too.

It said women were the mayors of only 1,121 (or 15%) of the 7,452 towns and cities reported on the interior ministry’s portal.

The report said 81.5% of the editors of Italian newspapers with a circulation of over 30,000 were men.

“There is a very big imbalance in all the three sectors we analyzed,” onData’s Paola Masuzzo told ANSA.

“Power is still male”.

Via ANSA

