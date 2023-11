Reading Time: < 1 minute

MANAMA, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Only the Palestinian Authority can run Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war is over, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

“Hamas cannot be in control of Gaza any longer,” Borrell told the Manama Dialogue, an annual conference on foreign and security policy in Bahrain.

“So who will be in control of Gaza? I think only one could do that – the Palestinian Authority,” he said.

Had an important exchange yesterday with representatives of the Palestinian Civil Society.



We discussed the tragedy unfolding in #Gaza, the despair, the sorrow.



But also the need to keep hope alive and work against all odds for peace and the right to a Palestinian State. pic.twitter.com/krFEQ1jUJz — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 18, 2023

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group