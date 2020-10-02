OnThisDay…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1187 – Sultan Saladin captures Jerusalem from Crusaders

1492 – King Henry VII of England invades France

1789 – George Washington transmits the proposed Constitutional amendments (The United States Bill of Rights) to the States for ratification

1836 – Naturalist Charles Darwin returned to England this day in 1836 after a five-year journey on the HMS Beagle, on which he gathered the specimens and observations that led to his theory of evolution by natural selection.

1928 – “Prelature of the Holy Cross and the Work of God”, known as Opus Dei, founded by Saint Josemaría Escrivá

1944 – Polish resistance fighters capitulate in the Warsaw Uprising, with some 250,000 people killed

2007 – President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea walks across the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea on his way to the second Inter-Korean Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il

2009 – The International Olympic Committee votes to award Rio de Janeiro, Brazil rights to host the 2016 Summer Olympics and Paralympics

2009 – “Stan Lee Day” declared by County of Los Angeles and the City of Long Beach

2016 – Kim Kardashian is robbed at gunpoint of $10 million worth of jewelry in her hotel in Paris

2018 – US First Lady Melania Trump arrives in Ghana to begin a four-nation tour of Africa

2019 – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sue British newspaper The Mail on Sunday claiming it published her private letter

Births & Deaths:

1985 – American actor Rock Hudson died, becoming one of the first Hollywood celebrities known to succumb to AIDS-related complications; the extensive publicity surrounding his death drew attention to the disease.

2005 – Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson—who was best known for a cycle of plays, each set in a different decade of the 20th century, about Black American life—died at age 60.

2014 – American singer and songwriter Tom Petty, whose roots-oriented guitar rock arose from the new-wave movement of the late 1970s and resulted in a string of hit singles and albums, died at age 66.

Film & TV:

1957 – “The Bridge on the River Kwai”, directed by David Lean and starring William Holden and Alec Guinness, is released (Academy Awards Best Picture 1958)

Music:

1995 – British band Oasis release their second studio album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”, sells record 347,000 copies 1st week

Sport:

1947 – New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra hits the first pinch-hit home run in Baseball World Series history off Ralph Branca in the 7th inning of a 9-8 loss to the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 3

Via Britannica / On This Day

