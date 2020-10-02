OnThisDay…

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
1187 – Sultan Saladin captures Jerusalem from Crusaders

1492 – King Henry VII of England invades France

1789 – George Washington transmits the proposed Constitutional amendments (The United States Bill of Rights) to the States for ratification

1836 – Naturalist Charles Darwin returned to England this day in 1836 after a five-year journey on the HMS Beagle, on which he gathered the specimens and observations that led to his theory of evolution by natural selection.

1928 – “Prelature of the Holy Cross and the Work of God”, known as Opus Dei, founded by Saint Josemaría Escrivá

1944 – Polish resistance fighters capitulate in the Warsaw Uprising, with some 250,000 people killed

2007 – President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea walks across the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea on his way to the second Inter-Korean Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il

2009 – The International Olympic Committee votes to award Rio de Janeiro, Brazil rights to host the 2016 Summer Olympics and Paralympics

2009 – “Stan Lee Day” declared by County of Los Angeles and the City of Long Beach

2016 – Kim Kardashian is robbed at gunpoint of $10 million worth of jewelry in her hotel in Paris

2018 – US First Lady Melania Trump arrives in Ghana to begin a four-nation tour of Africa

2019 – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sue British newspaper The Mail on Sunday claiming it published her private letter

Births & Deaths:

1985 – American actor Rock Hudson died, becoming one of the first Hollywood celebrities known to succumb to AIDS-related complications; the extensive publicity surrounding his death drew attention to the disease.

2005 – Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson—who was best known for a cycle of plays, each set in a different decade of the 20th century, about Black American life—died at age 60.
2014 – American singer and songwriter Tom Petty, whose roots-oriented guitar rock arose from the new-wave movement of the late 1970s and resulted in a string of hit singles and albums, died at age 66.

Film & TV:

1957 – “The Bridge on the River Kwai”, directed by David Lean and starring William Holden and Alec Guinness, is released (Academy Awards Best Picture 1958)

Music:

1995 – British band Oasis release their second studio album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”, sells record 347,000 copies 1st week

Sport:

1947 – New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra hits the first pinch-hit home run in Baseball World Series history off Ralph Branca in the 7th inning of a 9-8 loss to the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 3

Via Britannica / On This Day
