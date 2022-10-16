OPEC Sec Gen says oil markets are going through ‘great fluctuations’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ALGERIA Oct 16 (Reuters) – OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that “oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations” during his two-day visit to Algiers.

Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability.

Oman’s energy ministry has said on Sunday that OPEC+ decisions are based on purely economic considerations, realities of supply and demand in the market.

OPEC+ output cut decision was important and necessary to reassure the market and support stability, the ministry added.

