Opera devoted to Raffaella Carrà to debut in September in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An opera devoted to late Italian pop great Raffaella Carrà is set to debut at Bergamo’s Donizetti theatre in September, producers announced.

“I’m sure that Raffaella would be curious, flattered and excited,” said Sergio Japino, a director and choreographer who worked with Carrà for many years and was involved in the creation of the show.

The opera, entitled ‘Raffa in the Sky’, was composed by Lamberto Curtoni with the libretto by Renata Ciaravino and Alberto Mattioli.

The production is part of the initiatives staged for Brescia and Bergamo’s stint as Italy’s culture capital.

Carrà, who passed away in July 2021 at the age of 78, starred with Frank Sinatra in Von Ryan’s Express in 1965 and found cult TV success in Spain, Argentina and other countries, becoming a gay icon.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first