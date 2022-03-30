Opera instead of espresso in Italy’s UNESCO bid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s UNESCO commission on Tuesday rejected a bid by Italian espresso coffee to get on the UN body’s list of intangible cultural heritage but approved a bid by Italian opera to get on the list.



The panel chaired by Franco Bernabé said the Italian art of opera would go forward as candidate to present to the UNESCO intergovernmental committee for the 2023 cycle.



The rejected coffee bid was for “Italian espresso coffee in culture, rituals, society and literature in emblematic communities from Venice to Naples.” There had been high expectations around the espresso bid.

Via ANSA