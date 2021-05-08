Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s governing “Grand Coalition” between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the Social Democrats (SPD) currently does not have the support from a majority of voters according to the latest Deutschlandtrend poll.

Like other surveys over the past two weeks, Deutschlandtrend now sees the Green party in the first position at 26%, as the CDU/CSU continues to lose support and has fallen to a mere 23% and the SPD have come in at only 14%.

The new situation in the polls can be linked to individual politicians: If German voters could decide directly who should succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in September, 28% would vote for the Greens’ chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock.

Conservative CDU/CSU candidate Armin Laschet lags on 21%. Even among conservative CDU/CSU voters, only half said they would vote for Laschet.

SPD candidate, Finance Minister and current Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, scooped up 21% of support from all people surveyed.

Of the three chancellor candidates, Baerbock is seen as the most likable and credible. SPD’s Scholz, however, is deemed to be the strongest leader of the three.

In the evaluation of her political work, Baerbock has jumped a massive 41 percentage points in the last month to catch up with Scholz.

Photo: (FILE) – Green party (Die Gruenen) chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

