Opposition askes AG to explain Debono decision / Malta News Briefing – Friday 7 January 2021

Morning Briefing

Opposition askes AG to explain Debono decision

The Opposition has cried foul on the AG’s decision to drop attempted homicide charges against Darren Debono, known as It-Topo, with regard to the failed 2010 HBSC robbery. The deal was reached in the last minute, in exchange for a guilty plea and his testimony against other suspects, allowing Debono to get a reduced sentence of 10 years. In a statement PN MPs Karol Aquilina and Beppe Fenech Adami said the Attorney General is obliged to account for her actions in serious cases that impact public security, in the interest of transparency and accountability in the administration of justice. [The Malta Independent]

EC say Malta will be breaking travel rules with changes to Covid-19 certificate

The European Commission said that Malta would be failing to conform with its travel rules if it cuts the expiry date of COVID-19 certificates for second doses to three months. The Maltese Government plans to make such changes from 17th January, with the certificate to expire three months after the second dose or nine months after the booster. A Commission spokesperson said that “member states must accept any vaccination certificate that has been issued less than nine months since the administration of the last dose of the primary vaccination”. [The Times of Malta]

Archbishop gives Fr Muscat formal warning while police investigates

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has issued a formal warning against Fr David Muscat instructing the priest to cease making “inflammatory and hurtful comments” in public. The priest was also asked to remove a post on Facebook in which he claimed that being gay was worse than being possessed by the devil.

The priest was also instructed not to use insulting or hurtful language against any group or individual. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into what a controversial priest wrote about gay persons on Facebook, police sources have confirmed.[Maltatoday]

Covid-19 Update: A total of 1144 new daily cases were reported today while 709 people recovered. 114 people are being treated in hospital, 5 of whom are in the ITU. Two women died while diagnosed with COVID-19.