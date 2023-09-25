Oscar-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren in hospital after fall 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oscar-winning Italian film star Sophia Loren, one of the most famous movie divas of the 20th century, has undergone surgery after a fall in her home in Geneva, a spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman told Reuters in an email that an operation on Loren, 89, “went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved”.

He gave no details but said that Italian media reports were correct. The reports said she had an accidental fall in her home in Geneva on Sunday and had suffered a broken hip.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group