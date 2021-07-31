Over 1,000 people at Lampedusa migrant hotspot

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The migrant hotspot on the Italian island of Lampedusa was badly overcrowded on Thursday, with four more boats carrying 210 people continuing a long series of landings.



At the time of writing there were 1,131 people at the hotspot.



A group of 130 asylum seekers, however, is set to board a COVID-19 quarantine ship that will take then to Porto Empedocle in Sicily.

Photo: File photo of a group of migrants before boarding a scheduled ferry that will take them to Porto Empedocle (Agrigento), on the island of Sicily, from the reception facility of Contrada Imbriacola on the island of Lampedusa. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Via ANSA