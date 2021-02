Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian police detained over 200 people on Tuesday near a court in Moscow, which had convened to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

The case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions.

Navalny is accused of repeated parole violations. He calls the accusations absurd.

Like this: Like Loading...