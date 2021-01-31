Over 4,000 detained as opposition demos grip Russia for second week

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Moscow (dpa) – More than 4,000 people have been detained at demonstrations across Russia in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, rights activists said on Sunday.

The number of number of people taken into custody during this second weekend of mass pro-Navalny protests was on par with a week ago, an indication of both the resolve of demonstrators and the determination of Russian authorities to crack down on them.

Over 1,000 people were detained on Sunday in Moscow alone, according to OVD-Info portal, which monitors law enforcement in Russia.

In Saint Petersburg, the second-biggest city in Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s home town, the tally stood at over 860 people. More than 50 other cities saw protesters apprehended, said the monitor.

Human rights activists condemned the heavy-handed police tactics against the demonstrators, including the use of stun guns, tear gas and physical violence.

In Kazan, about 700 kilometres east of Moscow, detained students reportedly had to take off their underwear and hand over cell phones and their belongings. Images from the city of Kazan also showed several demonstrators forced to lie down in the snow by police.

Navalny’s wife, Yulia, was among those detained in the capital, after posting a picture on Instagram of herself on the street.

Earlier in the day she had railed against the house arrest imposed on her husband’s brother, Oleg Navalny, referring to him as a “hostge.”

Yulia Navalnaya was also held a week ago at similar mass protests in Moscow.

Police in riot gear in the capital used fencing to block protesters from reaching a planned meeting place near the headquarters of the FSB security agency, according to a dpa reporter at the scene.

The police action led organizers to point supporters to new meeting points. A procession of thousands moved to the Moscow remand prison where Navalny is being held, shouting “Let him go.” According to the dissident leader’s team, Navalny could hear the shouting in his cell.

Police had warned that Sunday’s rallies were unauthorized and that participants would face legal consequences. In an effort to dampen the protests in Moscow, authorities had closed seven metro stations, and shops, cafes and restaurants will not be allowed to open.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized Russian authorities for their heavy-handed treatment of anti-government protesters.

“The US condemns the persistent use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists by Russian authorities for a second week straight,” tweeted Blinken, who has been in the post for less than a week as part of President Joe Biden’s new administration.

The Russian Foreign Ministry fired back, accusing the US of “gross interference” in its domestic affairs.

Last weekend, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to call for Navalny’s immediate release and to protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rights activists estimate that 4,000 people were arrested and many were injured at the unprecedented protests.

They also took aim at Navalny’s associates in recent days, with his brother Oleg, his associate Lyubov Sobol and other supporters being sentenced to two months of house arrest.

Navalny returned to Russia earlier this month after receiving treatment in Germany following a near-fatal assassination attempt with the nerve agent Novichok. He was immediately detained upon his arrival in Moscow and sentenced to pretrial detention.

A Russian court on Thursday confirmed his 30-day pretrial sentence, rejecting an appeal by the dissident’s lawyers to set him free.

At a trial scheduled for Tuesday, a court is to decide whether his earlier sentence will be commuted into real imprisonment. Navalny’s team announced new protests if he is sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Christian Thiele and Ulf Mauder – DPA|International

