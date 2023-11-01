Pakistan official: 104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PESHAWAR, Pakistan Nov 1 (Reuters) – More than 100,000 undocumented Afghan nationals have returned voluntary to Afghanistan through the northwestern Torkham border crossing in the last two weeks, a Pakistani government official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan said the Afghan nationals had traveled from across Pakistan to the border crossing.

Pakistan’s deadline to expel all undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals, is expiring later on Wednesday.

Photo: A convoy of trucks carrying Afghan refugees crosses Khyber pass near the border with Afghanistan, on the eve of Pakistan’s government’s deadline to expel undocumented immigrants, in Torkham, Pakistan. According to official data, there are about 4.4 million Afghan refugees in the country, of which 1.7 million are not registered. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

