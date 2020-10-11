Pakistani renowned scholar killed in Karachi

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The targeted killing of noted religious scholar and administrator of Jamia Farooqia, Karachi, Maulana Dr Adil Khan, along with his driver has sent shockwaves across the city as the authorities concerned have become wary about law and order situation.

Gulf Times reports that sixty-year-old Dr Adil Khan was the son of renowned religious scholar Maulana Saleemullah Khan who assumed responsibilities as the administrator of Jamia Farooqia after the death of his father.

Dr Adil Khan was assassinated by unidentified motorcycle riders who opened fire on him when he stopped in Shah Faisal Colony area of the city to do some shopping. He was present in his vehicle with his drive as the gunmen approached them, opened fire and killed them both.

An initial investigation report submitted by the Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the incident had occurred near Shama Shopping Centre as two gunmen fired total five bullets.

The late Islamic scholar was also the member of the executive council of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan i.e. the largest federation of religious seminaries in Pakistan with affiliation of around 23,000 madaris from across Pakistan.

Following the incident, the Sindh Home Department imposed an immediate ban on pillion riding on motorcycles in Karachi for one month to maintain law and order situation in the city as the criminals mostly used two-wheelers in such sabotage activities.

In his statement, Sindh CM said that certain miscreants wanted to tarnish the situation of peace in Karachi. He asked the Sindh Police to use modern policing technology to trace the killers to arrest them at the earliest and hand them down stern punishment.

Gulf Times / EPA

