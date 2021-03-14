Palace’s Zaha becomes first Premier League player not to take knee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League player not to take a knee in protest against racism when he stayed standing with his hands behind his back before kickoff in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

The Ivory Coast international said last month he would stop taking a knee before matches because he believes the meaning of the gesture, which he called “degrading”, has been lost.

Players have been taking a knee since July, initially in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement before the Premier League and English Football League linked the gesture to their own anti-racism campaigns.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha (C) stands as players ‘take the knee’ prior to the match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion in London, Britain, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Mike Hewitt / POOL

“There is no right or wrong decision, but… I feel kneeling has just become a part of the pre-match routine and at the moment it doesn’t matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse,” Zaha said in a statement on Saturday.

Premier League players, including Zaha, have been racially abused online, prompting English soccer bodies to put pressure on social media companies to tackle the problem.

