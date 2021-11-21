Update – Hamas gunman kills one in Jerusalem’s Old City, is shot dead by Israeli police

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A Palestinian gunman killed one person and wounded three others in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday before being shot dead by Israeli police, a police spokesperson said.

The incident, the second attack in Jerusalem in four days, occurred near one of the gates to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third-holiest site in Islam. Jews revere the site as the remnant of two ancient temples.

A police spokesperson described the gunman as a resident of East Jerusalem and said he was armed with a submachine gun. Two of those he shot were civilians, one of whom died, the spokesperson said, adding that the other two people wounded were police.

Israel captured the Old City and other parts of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed them in a move not recognised internationally.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Israel says the entire city is its eternal and indivisible capital.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub, Dan Williams and Nisreen Salem; editing by David Evans)

Reuters